2021 Toyota Corolla
LOCAL, 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE LE
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA2431
- Mileage 22,104 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, accident free, 1 owner, LE, 1.8L 4 cyl, CVT, remote entry, power group, air, bluetooth, backup camera, lane keeping assist, lane depart warning, traction control, LED h/lights, adaptive cruise control, 16" wheels and more. Overall, the 2021 Toyota Corolla LE offers a compelling combination of reliability, efficiency, safety, and value, making it an excellent option for buyers seeking a practical and dependable compact sedan for daily commuting and everyday use.
Vehicle Features
