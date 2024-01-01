Menu
Local, accident free, 1 owner, LE, 1.8L 4 cyl, CVT, remote entry,  power group, air, bluetooth, backup camera, lane keeping assist, lane depart warning, traction control, LED h/lights, adaptive cruise control, 16 wheels and more.    Overall, the 2021 Toyota Corolla LE offers a compelling combination of reliability, efficiency, safety, and value, making it an excellent option for buyers seeking a practical and dependable compact sedan for daily commuting and everyday use.

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  Youll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others cant. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

2021 Toyota Corolla

22,104 KM

LOCAL, 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE LE

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

22,104KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBE7MP241232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2431
  • Mileage 22,104 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, 1 owner, LE, 1.8L 4 cyl, CVT, remote entry,  power group, air, bluetooth, backup camera, lane keeping assist, lane depart warning, traction control, LED h/lights, adaptive cruise control, 16" wheels and more.    Overall, the 2021 Toyota Corolla LE offers a compelling combination of reliability, efficiency, safety, and value, making it an excellent option for buyers seeking a practical and dependable compact sedan for daily commuting and everyday use.

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

