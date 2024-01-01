Menu
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2021 Toyota Tacoma

54,089 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

54,089KM
Used
VIN 5TFDZ5BN0MX065313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # T10135
  • Mileage 54,089 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

