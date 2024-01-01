$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma
Double Cab 6A
2021 Toyota Tacoma
Double Cab 6A
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
54,089KM
Used
VIN 5TFDZ5BN0MX065313
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # T10135
- Mileage 54,089 KM
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
2021 Toyota Tacoma