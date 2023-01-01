$81,788+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Challenger
2022 Dodge Challenger
Scat Pack 392 - Heated Seats
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Used
- Listing ID: 10550829
- Stock #: 22350A
- VIN: 2C3CDZFJ6NH181943
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to be remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 485HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Challenger's trim level is Scat Pack 392. A simple motor upgrade would be boring, so this Scat Pack 392 also added Bilstein shocks, firmer performance suspension, and awesome Scat Pack logos throughout. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel provide excellent luxury, while your Uconnect 4C gets upgraded with a larger touchscreen, Alpine premium audio, wi-fi, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide convenience while aluminum wheels offer incredible style. A rear view camera makes sure you can see over that iconic trunk. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Performance Suspension, Premium Audio, Wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Mechanical
Performance Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Wi-Fi
UConnect 4
