2022 Dodge Durango
SRT 392 - Cooled Seats - Sunroof
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
29,973KM
Used
VIN 1C4SDJGJ2NC199382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R151676A
- Mileage 29,973 KM
Vehicle Description
For an authentic Dodge SUV experience in a package that can keep your whole family safe and comfortable, look no further than the Dodge Durango. This 2022 Dodge Durango is for sale today.
Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2022 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This low mileage SUV has just 29,973 kms. It's destroyer grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is SRT 392. With a giant HEMI motor and 392 badges and logos to match, this SRT 392 Durango was built for speed. Bilstein shocks on your performance suspension help you control all that power. With a sunroof, heated steering wheel, memory settings, and heated and cooled Nappa leather seats keeping your cabin comfy and cozy while Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plays all your favorite tunes through Alpine speakers, every drive is a refreshing experience in this heavily accented Durango. The Uconnect 5 system is further enhanced with navigation, while other tech features like lane keep assist and distance pacing cruise with stop and go are designed to help you drive. Remote keyless entry, remote start, a power liftgate, and rain sensing wipers provide a high level of convenience in this SUV. Parking sensors, blind spot detection, and a rear view camera help you drive this full size SUV in the tightest parking lots. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Performance Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring
