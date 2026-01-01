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<p>2022 Freightliner Cascadia<br><br></p><p>1,117,184 km</p><p> </p><p>DD15|505HP<br>12 Speed Auto</p><p><br>12,500 Front</p><p>40,000 Rear</p><p>3.08 Ratio</p><p>229 Wheelbase </p><p> </p><p>Injector Replaced</p><p>Deer Bumper Attached</p><p>Head Rebuilt</p><p>Fresh MVI</p><p>DPF Filter Changed</p><p>Breaks Replaced</p><p>Belts Replaced</p>

2022 Freightliner CASCADIA

1,117,184 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Freightliner CASCADIA

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14098624

2022 Freightliner CASCADIA

Location

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

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Used
1,117,184KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Mileage 1,117,184 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Freightliner Cascadia

1,117,184 km

 

DD15|505HP
12 Speed Auto


12,500 Front

40,000 Rear

3.08 Ratio

229 Wheelbase 

 

Injector Replaced

Deer Bumper Attached

Head Rebuilt

Fresh MVI

DPF Filter Changed

Breaks Replaced

Belts Replaced

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

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604-239-XXXX

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604-239-4455

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Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

604-239-GILL(4455)

2022 Freightliner CASCADIA