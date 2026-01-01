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2022 Freightliner CASCADIA
2022 Freightliner CASCADIA
Location
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
604-239-GILL(4455)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
1,117,184KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Mileage 1,117,184 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Freightliner Cascadia
1,117,184 km
DD15|505HP
12 Speed Auto
12,500 Front
40,000 Rear
3.08 Ratio
229 Wheelbase
Injector Replaced
Deer Bumper Attached
Head Rebuilt
Fresh MVI
DPF Filter Changed
Breaks Replaced
Belts Replaced
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
Call Dealer
604-239-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
604-239-GILL(4455)
2022 Freightliner CASCADIA