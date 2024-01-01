$23,648+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Nissan Sentra
S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2022 Nissan Sentra
S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$23,648
+ taxes & licensing
61,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1AB8BV6NY253782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The athletic proportions of this 2022 Sentra are as exciting as its impressive performance. This 2022 Nissan Sentra is for sale today.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2022 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This sedan has 61,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is S. This Sentra S lets you step up your game with touchscreen infotainment featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth, and more connectivity features. Heated seats and remote keyless entry provide modern comforts while cruise control, intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, a rearview monitor, rear sonar, rear automatic braking, intelligent engine braking, and driver alertness warning keep you safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Forward Collision Warning, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2022 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This sedan has 61,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is S. This Sentra S lets you step up your game with touchscreen infotainment featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth, and more connectivity features. Heated seats and remote keyless entry provide modern comforts while cruise control, intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, a rearview monitor, rear sonar, rear automatic braking, intelligent engine braking, and driver alertness warning keep you safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Forward Collision Warning, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Pedestrian Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Premium - Sunroof 78,035 KM $43,888 + tax & lic
2022 Chrysler 300 S AWD - Sunroof - Premium Audio 68,634 KM $36,898 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Limited - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats 108,695 KM $63,898 + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,648
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 Nissan Sentra