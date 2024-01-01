Menu
The athletic proportions of this 2022 Sentra are as exciting as its impressive performance. This 2022 Nissan Sentra is for sale today. <br> <br>More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2022 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This sedan has 61,000 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Sentras trim level is S. This Sentra S lets you step up your game with touchscreen infotainment featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth, and more connectivity features. Heated seats and remote keyless entry provide modern comforts while cruise control, intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, a rearview monitor, rear sonar, rear automatic braking, intelligent engine braking, and driver alertness warning keep you safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Forward Collision Warning, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2022 Nissan Sentra

61,000 KM

$23,648

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

61,000KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB8BV6NY253782

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

The athletic proportions of this 2022 Sentra are as exciting as its impressive performance. This 2022 Nissan Sentra is for sale today.

More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2022 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This sedan has 61,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sentra's trim level is S. This Sentra S lets you step up your game with touchscreen infotainment featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth, and more connectivity features. Heated seats and remote keyless entry provide modern comforts while cruise control, intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, a rearview monitor, rear sonar, rear automatic braking, intelligent engine braking, and driver alertness warning keep you safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Forward Collision Warning, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Heated Seats

Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning

Android Auto

Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Pedestrian Detection

