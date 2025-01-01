$47,000+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango
GT PLUS AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$47,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TA141881A
- Mileage 35,436 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM!! ACCIDENT FREE!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, Remote start, Leather interior, Sunroof, Alloy wheels, Memory driver seats, Rearview camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Power liftgate, Power seats, 3 zone climate control, Front and rear heated seats, Heated steering, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Navigation, Blind spot warning, Autonomous braking and much more. This used 3-row SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Dodge Canada warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Dodge Durango GT+ is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.
Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977
