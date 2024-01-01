Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford F-150

12,124 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
12,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E88PFB91140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,124 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

Used 2020 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 47,747 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 77,284 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla LE 66,228 KM $26,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-150