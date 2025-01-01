$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Freightliner CASCADIA

Location
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
604-239-GILL(4455)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
642,378KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sleeper Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 642,378 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Freightliner Cascadia
642,378 KM
SPECS:
DD15 | 505 HP
DT12 | 12 Speed Automatic Transmission
13,220 LB
40,000 LB
Wheelbase 229 In
Axle Ratio 3.08
WARRANTY:
ENGINE -
966,000 KM or before 01/16/2028
TRANS -
1,200,000 KM or before 01/16/2028
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty






2023 Freightliner CASCADIA