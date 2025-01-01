Menu
2023 Freightliner Cascadia

642,378 KM 

SPECS:
DD15 | 505 HP
DT12 | 12 Speed Automatic Transmission
13,220 LB
40,000 LB 
Wheelbase 229 In
Axle Ratio 3.08 

WARRANTY:
ENGINE -
966,000 KM  or before 01/16/2028 
TRANS -
1,200,000 KM or before 01/16/2028

2023 Freightliner CASCADIA

642,378 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Freightliner CASCADIA

2023 Freightliner CASCADIA

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
642,378KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sleeper Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 642,378 KM

2023 Freightliner Cascadia

 

642,378 KM 

 

SPECS:

DD15 | 505 HP

DT12 | 12 Speed Automatic Transmission

13,220 LB

40,000 LB 

Wheelbase 229 In

Axle Ratio 3.08 

 

WARRANTY:

ENGINE -

966,000 KM  or before 01/16/2028 

TRANS -

1,200,000 KM or before 01/16/2028 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

