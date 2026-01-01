Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2023 FREIGHTLINER CASCADIA</strong></p><p><strong>1,053,863 KM</strong></p><p><strong>SPECS:</strong></p><p><strong>DD15 | 505 HP</strong></p><p><strong>DT 12 | 12 SPEED AUTO</strong></p><p><strong>13,300 LB FRONT AXLE</strong></p><p><strong>40,000 LB REAR AXLE</strong></p><p><strong>229 WHEELBASE </strong></p><p><strong>3.08 RATIO</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>BALANCE OF MANUFACTURER WARRANTY:</strong></p><p><strong>TRANSMISSION:</strong></p><p><strong>1,207,000 KM OR FEB 4, 2028</strong></p><p><strong>FRONT AND REAR AXLE:</strong></p><p><strong>1,207,000 KM OR FEB 4, 2028</strong></p>

2023 Freightliner CASCADIA

1,053,863 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Freightliner CASCADIA

Watch This Vehicle
13499165

2023 Freightliner CASCADIA

Location

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

  1. 1769065600
  2. 1769065600
  3. 1769065600
  4. 1769065600
  5. 1769065600
  6. 1769065600
  7. 1769065600
  8. 1769065600
  9. 1769065600
  10. 1769065600
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,053,863KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sleeper Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 1,053,863 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 FREIGHTLINER CASCADIA

1,053,863 KM

SPECS:

DD15 | 505 HP

DT 12 | 12 SPEED AUTO

13,300 LB FRONT AXLE

40,000 LB REAR AXLE

229" WHEELBASE 

3.08 RATIO

 

BALANCE OF MANUFACTURER WARRANTY:

TRANSMISSION:

1,207,000 KM OR FEB 4, 2028

FRONT AND REAR AXLE:

1,207,000 KM OR FEB 4, 2028

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Used 2023 Manac Heated Dry Van 53' FT for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Manac Heated Dry Van 53' FT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Freightliner CASCADIA for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Freightliner CASCADIA 624,840 KM SOLD
Used 2023 Volvo VNL64T 760 for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Volvo VNL64T 760 599,976 KM SOLD

Email Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-4455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

604-239-GILL(4455)

2023 Freightliner CASCADIA