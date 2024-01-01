$248,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon - Sunroof - Premium Audio
2023 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon - Sunroof - Premium Audio
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$248,498
+ taxes & licensing
421KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6JJTBG2PL534288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20020
- Mileage 421 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the game of utility vehicles and pickup trucks. This 2023 Jeep Gladiator is for sale today.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability and the capability and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game.This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 421 kms. It's hydro blue pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Rubicon. Sitting at the top of the Gladiator range, this Rubicon trim is fully loaded with FOX premium dampers, 7 skid plates, heavy-duty suspension, a manual Targa composite first-row sunroof, a 9-speaker Alpine premium audio setup, voice-activated navigation, dual-zone climate control, class III towing equipment with a trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control, a full-size spare with underbody storage, removable doors and windows, and a manual convertible top with fixed roll-over protection. This rugged truck also features great convenience features like proximity keyless entry with push button start, illuminated front and rear cupholders, two 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, and tons of storage space. Handling infotainment and connectivity duties is an 8.4-inch screen powered by Uconnect 4, and features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi hotspot internet access, and streaming audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heavy Duty Suspension, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Navigation, Climate Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability and the capability and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game.This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 421 kms. It's hydro blue pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Rubicon. Sitting at the top of the Gladiator range, this Rubicon trim is fully loaded with FOX premium dampers, 7 skid plates, heavy-duty suspension, a manual Targa composite first-row sunroof, a 9-speaker Alpine premium audio setup, voice-activated navigation, dual-zone climate control, class III towing equipment with a trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control, a full-size spare with underbody storage, removable doors and windows, and a manual convertible top with fixed roll-over protection. This rugged truck also features great convenience features like proximity keyless entry with push button start, illuminated front and rear cupholders, two 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, and tons of storage space. Handling infotainment and connectivity duties is an 8.4-inch screen powered by Uconnect 4, and features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi hotspot internet access, and streaming audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heavy Duty Suspension, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Navigation, Climate Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares
Interior
Compass
Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Apple CarPlay
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Performance Suspension
Heavy Duty Suspension
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
83.3 L Fuel Tank
Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar
GVWR: 2834 kg (6250 lbs)
Stop/Start Dual Battery System
7 Skid Plates
Fox Premium Shock Absorbers
544.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
552w Premium Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Plus Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
Premium Audio
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2022 BMW X2 xDrive28i - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 52,226 KM $34,788 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 3500 Longhorn - Navigation - Cooled Seats 57,700 KM $87,978 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GL - Cruise Control 137,182 KM $9,898 + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$248,498
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2023 Jeep Gladiator