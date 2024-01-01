$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra White
- Interior Colour F SPORT Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 12,486 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! No Accidents! The 2023 Lexus NX 350 F Sport embodies a blend of luxury and performance, featuring a sleek design coupled with advanced technology. Powered by a potent turbocharged engine, it delivers exhilarating performance while maintaining fuel efficiency. Its dynamic handling is enhanced by adaptive suspension and precise steering. Inside, the cabin exudes comfort and sophistication, with premium materials and spacious seating for five. Cutting-edge technology abounds, including a large infotainment display with intuitive controls, smartphone integration, and advanced driver-assistance features for enhanced safety. The NX 350 F Sport stands as a testament to Lexus's commitment to elevating the driving experience through innovation and craftsmanship. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
