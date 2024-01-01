Menu
Account
Sign In
Fresh Oil Change! No Accidents! The 2023 Lexus NX 350 F Sport embodies a blend of luxury and performance, featuring a sleek design coupled with advanced technology. Powered by a potent turbocharged engine, it delivers exhilarating performance while maintaining fuel efficiency. Its dynamic handling is enhanced by adaptive suspension and precise steering. Inside, the cabin exudes comfort and sophistication, with premium materials and spacious seating for five. Cutting-edge technology abounds, including a large infotainment display with intuitive controls, smartphone integration, and advanced driver-assistance features for enhanced safety. The NX 350 F Sport stands as a testament to Lexuss commitment to elevating the driving experience through innovation and craftsmanship. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2023 Lexus NX

12,486 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Lexus NX

350

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Lexus NX

350

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 11136607
  2. 11136607
  3. 11136607
  4. 11136607
  5. 11136607
  6. 11136607
  7. 11136607
  8. 11136607
  9. 11136607
  10. 11136607
  11. 11136607
  12. 11136607
  13. 11136607
  14. 11136607
  15. 11136607
  16. 11136607
  17. 11136607
  18. 11136607
  19. 11136607
  20. 11136607
  21. 11136607
  22. 11136607
  23. 11136607
  24. 11136607
  25. 11136607
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
12,486KM
Used
VIN 2T2KGCEZ1PC022419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour F SPORT Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 12,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Oil Change! No Accidents! The 2023 Lexus NX 350 F Sport embodies a blend of luxury and performance, featuring a sleek design coupled with advanced technology. Powered by a potent turbocharged engine, it delivers exhilarating performance while maintaining fuel efficiency. Its dynamic handling is enhanced by adaptive suspension and precise steering. Inside, the cabin exudes comfort and sophistication, with premium materials and spacious seating for five. Cutting-edge technology abounds, including a large infotainment display with intuitive controls, smartphone integration, and advanced driver-assistance features for enhanced safety. The NX 350 F Sport stands as a testament to Lexus's commitment to elevating the driving experience through innovation and craftsmanship. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD 11,815 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla SE CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla SE CVT 38,132 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Highlander HYBRID xle awd for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Toyota Highlander HYBRID xle awd 94,688 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2023 Lexus NX