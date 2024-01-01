Menu
Whether youre on the job site, driving around town, or making a long-haul trip, this Ram 3500 HD gets the job done with ease. This 2023 Ram 3500 is for sale today. <br> <br>Endlessly capable, this 2023 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its proven Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra-quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your workday more enjoyable. Whether youre in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 24,669 kms. Its bright white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 3500s trim level is Laramie. This incredible Ram 3500 Laramie comes well equipped with class V towing equipment including a hitch, brake controller and trailer sway control, heavy duty suspension, heated and power adjustable side mirrors, front and reverse utility lights, cargo box lighting, and a rear step bumper. On the inside, occupants are treated to heated and power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, leather upholstery, dual-zone front automatic air conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and illuminated front cupholders. Stay connected on the road via an 8.4-inch display powered by Uconnect 5 with GPS navigation, HD radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa Built-In, SiriusXM streaming radio, trailer tow pages, off-road info pages, and mobile hotspot internet access. Additional features include a 10-speaker Alpine audio system, 115-volt rear auxiliary power outlet, remote engine start, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heavy Duty Suspension, Heated Steering Wheel, Tow Package, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2023 RAM 3500

24,669 KM

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

24,669KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3EL2PG578086

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23950
  • Mileage 24,669 KM

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Tow Package
Proximity Key

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Heavy Duty Suspension

Safety

Forward collision alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi

