2023 RAM 3500
Laramie - Tow Package
2023 RAM 3500
Laramie - Tow Package
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
24,669KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3EL2PG578086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23950
- Mileage 24,669 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long-haul trip, this Ram 3500 HD gets the job done with ease. This 2023 Ram 3500 is for sale today.
Endlessly capable, this 2023 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its proven Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra-quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your workday more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 24,669 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. This incredible Ram 3500 Laramie comes well equipped with class V towing equipment including a hitch, brake controller and trailer sway control, heavy duty suspension, heated and power adjustable side mirrors, front and reverse utility lights, cargo box lighting, and a rear step bumper. On the inside, occupants are treated to heated and power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, leather upholstery, dual-zone front automatic air conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and illuminated front cupholders. Stay connected on the road via an 8.4-inch display powered by Uconnect 5 with GPS navigation, HD radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa Built-In, SiriusXM streaming radio, trailer tow pages, off-road info pages, and mobile hotspot internet access. Additional features include a 10-speaker Alpine audio system, 115-volt rear auxiliary power outlet, remote engine start, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heavy Duty Suspension, Heated Steering Wheel, Tow Package, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Heavy Duty Suspension
Safety
Forward collision alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 RAM 3500