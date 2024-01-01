Menu
Fresh Oil Change! The 2023 Toyota Camry XSE AWD boasts a fusion of performance and comfort. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it offers enhanced traction and stability, ideal for various road conditions. The XSE trim level accentuates sportiness, featuring sleek exterior styling elements and a refined interior with premium materials. Its advanced safety suite includes Toyota Safety Sense™, incorporating features like lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. The Camry XSE AWD is powered by a potent yet fuel-efficient engine, delivering smooth acceleration and responsive handling. With its spacious cabin, cutting-edge technology, and renowned reliability, the 2023 Camry XSE AWD delivers an unparalleled driving experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad!

2023 Toyota Camry

31,339 KM

$41,116

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Camry

XSE AWD

2023 Toyota Camry

XSE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$41,116

+ taxes & licensing

31,339KM
Used
VIN 4T1K61BK0PU091930

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl w/ Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA91930
  • Mileage 31,339 KM

Fresh Oil Change! The 2023 Toyota Camry XSE AWD boasts a fusion of performance and comfort. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it offers enhanced traction and stability, ideal for various road conditions. The XSE trim level accentuates sportiness, featuring sleek exterior styling elements and a refined interior with premium materials. Its advanced safety suite includes Toyota Safety Sense™, incorporating features like lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. The Camry XSE AWD is powered by a potent yet fuel-efficient engine, delivering smooth acceleration and responsive handling. With its spacious cabin, cutting-edge technology, and renowned reliability, the 2023 Camry XSE AWD delivers an unparalleled driving experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Two Tone Paint
Camry XSE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$41,116

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2023 Toyota Camry