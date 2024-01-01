Menu
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2023 Toyota RAV4

16,225 KM

2023 Toyota RAV4

Prime XSE AWD

2023 Toyota RAV4

Prime XSE AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

16,225KM
Used
VIN JTMGB3FV2PD128711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

2023 Toyota RAV4