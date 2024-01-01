$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
16,225KM
Used
VIN JTMGB3FV2PD128711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic w/Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 16,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
