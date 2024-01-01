$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Supra
GR 3.0T MT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nocturnal
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 1,212 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0T MT boasts a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, delivering 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a precise six-speed manual transmission, it offers enthusiasts a direct connection to the road. Its rear-wheel-drive layout, adaptive suspension, and responsive steering ensure thrilling performance and precise handling. With a sport-tuned exhaust system, it emits an exhilarating engine note. The GR Supra 3.0T MT features aggressive styling cues, including a sleek aerodynamic design and distinctive LED lighting. Inside, a driver-focused cockpit includes premium materials, supportive seats, and advanced technology for an immersive driving experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
