2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-343-4933
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.
$47,888
+ taxes & licensing
60,716KM
Used
VIN 1V2FR2CA7PC502737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,716 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-355-2799! Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey sells & services new & used Volkswagen vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey
15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
