Call 1-888-355-2799! Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey sells & services new & used Volkswagen vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

60,716 KM

Details Description Features

$47,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

60,716KM
Used
VIN 1V2FR2CA7PC502737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,716 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-355-2799! Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey sells & services new & used Volkswagen vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-XXXX

1-866-343-4933

$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Volkswagen Atlas