2023 Volkswagen Golf

6,888 KM

Details Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 40th Anniversary

2023 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 40th Anniversary

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

6,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVW7A7CD5PW156870

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 6,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2023 Volkswagen Golf