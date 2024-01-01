Menu
2023 Volkswagen Taos

26,194 KM

Details Features

$37,996

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Taos

Highline

2023 Volkswagen Taos

Highline

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$37,996

+ taxes & licensing

26,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV2X7B22PM323437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # VW1826
  • Mileage 26,194 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Volkswagen Taos