$37,996+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Taos
Highline
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$37,996
+ taxes & licensing
26,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV2X7B22PM323437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # VW1826
- Mileage 26,194 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
Call Dealer
778-736-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Volkswagen Taos