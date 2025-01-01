Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal>2024 Freightliner Cascadia </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>4,881 KM </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>SPECS:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>DD15 | 455 HP</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>DT 12 / 12 Speed Auto Transmission</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>12,350 LBS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal>40,000 LBS </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>Wheelbase </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> 229 In</span></p><p class=MsoNormal>Axle Ratio <span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> 2.16</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>WARRANTY:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>ENGINE -</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Expires 965,000 KM or before July/12/2028</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>TRANS -</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Expires 1,200,000 KM or before July/12/2028</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>AXLES - </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Expires 1,200,000 KM or before July/12/2028</span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>CLUTCH -</span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Expires 563,270 KM or before July/12//2026</span></p>

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12914036

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

Vehicle Description

 

2024 Freightliner Cascadia 

 

4,881 KM

 

SPECS:

DD15 | 455 HP

DT 12 / 12 Speed Auto Transmission

12,350 LBS

40,000 LBS 

Wheelbase  229 In

Axle Ratio  2.16

 

WARRANTY:

ENGINE -

Expires 965,000 KM or before July/12/2028

TRANS -

Expires 1,200,000 KM or before July/12/2028

AXLES -

Expires 1,200,000 KM or before July/12/2028

CLUTCH -

Expires 563,270 KM or before July/12//2026

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

