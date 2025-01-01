Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal>2024 Freightliner Cascadia </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Roboto; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.15px; background-color: #f8f8f8;>570,232 KM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>SPECS:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #191919; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.15px; background-color: #f8f8f8;>DD15 | 505 HP</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #191919; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.15px; background-color: #f8f8f8;>DT12 | 12 Speed Automatic Transmission</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #191919; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.15px; background-color: #f8f8f8;>13,300 LB</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #191919; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.15px; background-color: #f8f8f8;>40,000 LB</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>Wheelbase 229 In</span></p><p class=MsoNormal>Axle Ratio 2.79 </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>WARRANTY:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>ENGINE -</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>966,000 KM or before 04/06/2028 </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>TRANS -</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>1,200,000 KM or before 04/06/2028 </span></p><p>CLUTCH -</p><p>503,000 KM or before 04/06/2026</p>

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

