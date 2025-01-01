$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Freightliner CASCADIA
Location
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
604-239-GILL(4455)
Used
570,232KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sleeper Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 570,232 KM
Vehicle Description
SPECS:
DD15 | 505 HP
DT12 | 12 Speed Automatic Transmission
13,300 LB
40,000 LB
Wheelbase 229 In
Axle Ratio 2.79
WARRANTY:
ENGINE -
966,000 KM or before 04/06/2028
TRANS -
1,200,000 KM or before 04/06/2028
CLUTCH -
503,000 KM or before 04/06/2026
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
