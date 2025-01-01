2024 Volvo VNL

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>2024 Volvo 760 </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal>4,118 KM </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>SPECS:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>D13 | 455 Hp </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>I Shift 12 Speed Auto Transmission </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>12,500 LBS </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>40,000 lbs </span></p><p class=MsoNormal>Wheelbase <span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>225 In</span></p><p class=MsoNormal>Axle Ratio <span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> 2.47 </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>WARRANTY:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>ENGINE -</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Expires 965,000 km or May/26/2028</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>TRANS -</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Expires 1,200,000 km or May/26/2028 </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal>Clutch - </p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Expires 563,270 km or May/26/2026<br /></span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Cab Structure - </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Expires 804,672 km or May/26/2028 </span></p>

2024 Volvo VNL

4,118 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Volvo VNL

Watch This Vehicle
12909350

2024 Volvo VNL

Location

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

  1. 1756334564448
  2. 1756334564948
  3. 1756334565351
  4. 1756334565794
  5. 1756334566281
  6. 1756334566750
  7. 1756334567221
  8. 1756334567743
  9. 1756334568215
  10. 1756334568643
  11. 1756334569119
  12. 1756334569568
  13. 1756334570037
  14. 1756334570518
  15. 1756334570970
  16. 1756334571395
  17. 1756334571848
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
4,118KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sleeper Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 4,118 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Volvo 760 

 

4,118 KM 

 

SPECS:

D13 | 455 Hp

I Shift 12 Speed Auto Transmission

12,500 LBS

40,000 lbs

Wheelbase 225 In

Axle Ratio  2.47

 

WARRANTY:

ENGINE -

Expires 965,000 km or May/26/2028

TRANS -

Expires 1,200,000 km or May/26/2028

Clutch - 

Expires 563,270 km or May/26/2026

Cab Structure -

Expires 804,672 km or May/26/2028

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Used 2022 Volvo VNL for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Volvo VNL 642,540 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volvo VNL for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Volvo VNL 4,118 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 PETERBILT 389 for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 PETERBILT 389 652,633 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-4455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

604-239-GILL(4455)

2024 Volvo VNL