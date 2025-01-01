$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volvo VNL
Location
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
604-239-GILL(4455)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,118KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sleeper Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 4,118 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Volvo 760
4,118 KM
SPECS:
D13 | 455 Hp
I Shift 12 Speed Auto Transmission
12,500 LBS
40,000 lbs
Wheelbase 225 In
Axle Ratio 2.47
WARRANTY:
ENGINE -
Expires 965,000 km or May/26/2028
TRANS -
Expires 1,200,000 km or May/26/2028
Clutch -
Expires 563,270 km or May/26/2026
Cab Structure -
Expires 804,672 km or May/26/2028
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Lane Departure Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
