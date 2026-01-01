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The 2025 Lexus UX 300h AWD Premium Package blends efficiency, luxury, and advanced technology in a stylish compact SUV. Its hybrid powertrain delivers responsive performance and excellent fuel economy, while all-wheel drive enhances traction in all weather conditions. The Premium Package adds a power moonroof, rain-sensing wipers, heated and ventilated front seats, memory settings, and a power rear door. Inside, you will find premium materials, a large touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and a wireless charger. Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 includes adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert for added confidence. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2025 Lexus UXh

9,957 KM

Details Description Features

$46,588

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Lexus UXh

300h AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14132476

2025 Lexus UXh

300h AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

$46,588

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
9,957KM
VIN JTHUCJDH3S2002832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cloudburst Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA02832
  • Mileage 9,957 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Lexus UX 300h AWD Premium Package blends efficiency, luxury, and advanced technology in a stylish compact SUV. Its hybrid powertrain delivers responsive performance and excellent fuel economy, while all-wheel drive enhances traction in all weather conditions. The Premium Package adds a power moonroof, rain-sensing wipers, heated and ventilated front seats, memory settings, and a power rear door. Inside, you will find premium materials, a large touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and a wireless charger. Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 includes adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert for added confidence. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$46,588

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Lexus UXh