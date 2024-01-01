Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>$6750 + $195 Doc. fee***Manual Transmission, Runs Great***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

105,035 KM

Details Description Features

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

4DR HB MAN ES

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

4DR HB MAN ES

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1714080089
  2. 1714080091
  3. 1714080092
  4. 1714080094
  5. 1714080096
  6. 1714080097
  7. 1714080099
  8. 1714080100
  9. 1714080102
  10. 1714080103
  11. 1714080105
  12. 1714080106
  13. 1714080108
  14. 1714080109
Contact Seller

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
105,035KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN ML32A3HJ6FH050984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,035 KM

Vehicle Description

$6750 + $195 Doc. fee***Manual Transmission, Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ML Motors

Used 2015 Jeep Patriot 4WD 4dr North for sale in Vancouver, BC
2015 Jeep Patriot 4WD 4dr North 153,953 KM $10,750 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage 4DR HB MAN ES for sale in Vancouver, BC
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage 4DR HB MAN ES 105,035 KM $6,750 + tax & lic
Used 2001 Volvo V70 for sale in Vancouver, BC
2001 Volvo V70 288,030 KM $3,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage