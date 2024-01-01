$6,750+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage
4DR HB MAN ES
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage
4DR HB MAN ES
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$6,750
+ taxes & licensing
105,035KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN ML32A3HJ6FH050984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,035 KM
Vehicle Description
$6750 + $195 Doc. fee***Manual Transmission, Runs Great***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage