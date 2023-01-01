$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10401129

10401129 Stock #: 2R57941

2R57941 VIN: 2HGFC2F55GH027041

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2R57941

Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.