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Owner Protection Plan: Our Owner Protection Plan provides you with reassurance when you purchase a pre-owned automobile from the Jim Pattison Auto Group. The features include the following: 30-Day Powertrain Guarantee Drive away with the perfect vehicle for you and the peace of mind knowing that we stand behind each and every select pre-owned vehicle we sell. CARFAX Vehicle History Report We offer full transparency with every one of our select pre-owned vehicles. A CARFAX vehicle history report provides you with everything you need to know about your pre-owned vehicle of choice. Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection Every Select pre-owned vehicle we offer has been rigorously inspected by a highly trained service technician to ensure safety, quality and provide peace of mind. 14-Day Owner Exchange Program Should any mechanical issue arise with the vehicle you have purchased that we are unable to resolve to your satisfaction, you may exchange it with the dealership you purchased it from for a suitable replacement within fourteen days of purchase. We will provide you a full credit towards your selected quality pre-owned replacement vehicle of equal or greater value. Subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details. Lien-Free Guarantee We guarantee all our pre-owned vehicles are 100% lien free, one of many benefits of buying from a professional and licensed dealer. Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30692 TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9212

2016 Nissan Versa

70,263 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Versa

Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV/ Very Low Kilometers

Watch This Vehicle
14146474

2016 Nissan Versa

Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV/ Very Low Kilometers

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

1-888-778-4869

Contact Seller

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
70,263KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP4GL363288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26019A
  • Mileage 70,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Owner Protection Plan: Our Owner Protection Plan provides you with reassurance when you purchase a pre-owned automobile from the Jim Pattison Auto Group. The features include the following: 30-Day Powertrain Guarantee Drive away with the perfect vehicle for you and the peace of mind knowing that we stand behind each and every select pre-owned vehicle we sell. CARFAX Vehicle History Report We offer full transparency with every one of our select pre-owned vehicles. A CARFAX vehicle history report provides you with everything you need to know about your pre-owned vehicle of choice. Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection Every Select pre-owned vehicle we offer has been rigorously inspected by a highly trained service technician to ensure safety, quality and provide peace of mind. 14-Day Owner Exchange Program Should any mechanical issue arise with the vehicle you have purchased that we are unable to resolve to your satisfaction, you may exchange it with the dealership you purchased it from for a suitable replacement within fourteen days of purchase. We will provide you a full credit towards your selected quality pre-owned replacement vehicle of equal or greater value. Subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details. Lien-Free Guarantee We guarantee all our pre-owned vehicles are 100% lien free, one of many benefits of buying from a professional and licensed dealer.
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30692 TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9212

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Downtown

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

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1-888-778-XXXX

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1-888-778-4869

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$12,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-778-4869

2016 Nissan Versa