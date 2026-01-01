$16,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Scion iM
CVT
2016 Scion iM
CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
31,616KM
VIN JTNKARJE4GJ511098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UBNA11098
- Mileage 31,616 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2016 Scion iM