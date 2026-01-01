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2016 Scion iM

31,616 KM

Details Features

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Scion iM

CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14255777

2016 Scion iM

CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

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Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
31,616KM
VIN JTNKARJE4GJ511098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UBNA11098
  • Mileage 31,616 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

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778-945-XXXX

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778-945-3030

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$16,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2016 Scion iM