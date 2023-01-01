Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

2017 Volvo XC60

165,405 KM

Details Description Features

$23,839

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Volvo XC60

T5 Drive-E FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volvo XC60

T5 Drive-E FWD

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

  1. 10690101
  2. 10690101
  3. 10690101
  4. 10690101
  5. 10690101
  6. 10690101
  7. 10690101
  8. 10690101
  9. 10690101
  10. 10690101
  11. 10690101
  12. 10690101
  13. 10690101
  14. 10690101
  15. 10690101
  16. 10690101
  17. 10690101
  18. 10690101
  19. 10690101
  20. 10690101
  21. 10690101
  22. 10690101
  23. 10690101
  24. 10690101
  25. 10690101
  26. 10690101
Contact Seller

$23,839

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
165,405KM
Used
VIN YV449MRK2H2110709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 165,405 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

1 KEY+NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E FWD for sale in Vancouver, BC
2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E FWD 165,405 KM $23,839 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC for sale in Vancouver, BC
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC 95,528 KM $32,136 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Canyon Crew 4x4 Denali / Short Box for sale in Vancouver, BC
2018 GMC Canyon Crew 4x4 Denali / Short Box 154,814 KM $35,110 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,839

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2017 Volvo XC60