Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

144,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

  1. 10352628
  2. 10352628
  3. 10352628
  4. 10352628
  5. 10352628
  6. 10352628
  7. 10352628
  8. 10352628
  9. 10352628
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
144,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10352628
  • Stock #: B18650
  • VIN: SHHFK7G48JU301865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Honda

2015 Chrysler 200 S
 128,802 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX
 24,495 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Pilot Tou...
 176,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Call Dealer

604-256-XXXX

(click to show)

604-256-1359

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory