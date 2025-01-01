$261,550+ taxes & licensing
2018 Porsche 911 GT3
PDK
2018 Porsche 911 GT3
PDK
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
$261,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,500KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 16,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free Full car PPF Very rare color of Miami Blue 991.2 GT3 in PDK 082 90l-Fuel tank
450 Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) 474 Front axle lift system 509 Fire Extinguisher 581 Luggage net passenger footwell583 Smoking package 603 Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) 607 HomeLink (programmable garage door opener) 78 Leather interior in Black/Alcantara 886 Steering Wheel Rim with Top Centre Marking in Red
CGJ Sport Chrono stopwatch dial in Carrara White J5 Miami Blue P11 Carbon Fibre Bucket Seats P13 Auto dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor QR5 Sport Chrono Package XDK Wheels Painted in Satin Black XFJ Instrument dials in White
*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.
Carfax is available upon request
*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.
Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595
Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)
Dealer 50009
www.encoreautogroup.ca
604.861.8975
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
2018 Porsche 911 GT3