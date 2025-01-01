Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Accident Free </div><div>Full car PPF </div><div>Very rare color of Miami Blue 991.2 GT3 in PDK </div><div>082 90l-Fuel tank<br>450 Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) </div><div>474 Front axle lift system </div><div>509 Fire Extinguisher </div><div>581 Luggage net passenger footwell</div><div>583 Smoking package </div><div>603 Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) </div><div>607 HomeLink (programmable garage door opener) </div><div>78 Leather interior in Black/Alcantara </div><div>886 Steering Wheel Rim with Top Centre Marking in Red CGJ Sport Chrono stopwatch dial in Carrara White </div><div>J5 Miami Blue </div><div>P11 Carbon Fibre Bucket Seats </div><div>P13 Auto dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor </div><div>QR5 Sport Chrono Package </div><div>XDK Wheels Painted in Satin Black </div><div>XFJ Instrument dials in White<br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div> <!-- TEMPLATE(3004) START --> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Carfax is available upon request</span></p> <p> </p> <div><span style=font-size: 12pt;>*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.</span></div> <div><br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 </span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)</span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Dealer 50009 </span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>www.encoreautogroup.ca</span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>604.861.8975</span></p> </div> <!-- TEMPLATE(3004) END -->

2018 Porsche 911 GT3

16,500 KM

Details Description

$261,550

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Porsche 911 GT3

PDK

Watch This Vehicle
12831769

2018 Porsche 911 GT3

PDK

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

  1. 1754431375
  2. 1754431375
  3. 1754431375
  4. 1754431375
  5. 1754431375
  6. 1754431375
  7. 1754431375
  8. 1754431375
  9. 1754431375
  10. 1754431375
  11. 1754431375
  12. 1754431375
  13. 1754431375
  14. 1754431375
  15. 1754431375
  16. 1754431375
  17. 1754431375
  18. 1754431375
  19. 1754431375
  20. 1754431375
Contact Seller

$261,550

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,500KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free Full car PPF Very rare color of Miami Blue 991.2 GT3 in PDK 082 90l-Fuel tank
450 Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) 474 Front axle lift system 509 Fire Extinguisher 581 Luggage net passenger footwell583 Smoking package 603 Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) 607 HomeLink (programmable garage door opener) 78 Leather interior in Black/Alcantara 886 Steering Wheel Rim with Top Centre Marking in Red
CGJ Sport Chrono stopwatch dial in Carrara White J5 Miami Blue P11 Carbon Fibre Bucket Seats P13 Auto dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor QR5 Sport Chrono Package XDK Wheels Painted in Satin Black XFJ Instrument dials in White




Carfax is available upon request


 


*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.


Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 




Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)




Dealer 50009 




www.encoreautogroup.ca




604.861.8975



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Encore Auto Group

Used 2011 Ferrari 458 ITALIA COUPE for sale in Vancouver, BC
2011 Ferrari 458 ITALIA COUPE 51,143 KM SOLD
Used 2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive 33,500 KM $96,900 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Lamborghini Urus SE for sale in Vancouver, BC
2025 Lamborghini Urus SE 100 KM SOLD

Email Encore Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Encore Auto Group

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

Call Dealer

(604) 861-XXXX

(click to show)

(604) 861-8975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$261,550

+ taxes & licensing>

Encore Auto Group

(604) 861-8975

2018 Porsche 911 GT3