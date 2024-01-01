2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #f5f5f5;>alcantara steering wheel Black with red stitching leather AMG performance exhaust with exhaust valve button Premium package 360 degree camera Technology package Multi-high beam LED headlight 12.3 instrument display Burmester Sound System Apple CarPlay </span></p><p> </p><p>Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 </p><p> </p><p>Dealer 50009 </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

22,000 KM

AMG C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

22,000KM
Used
VIN WDDWK6EB2KF916427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

alcantara steering wheel Black with red stitching leather AMG performance exhaust with exhaust valve button Premium package 360 degree camera Technology package Multi-high beam LED headlight 12.3 instrument display Burmester Sound System Apple CarPlay

 

Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 

 

Dealer 50009 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

531
ADP
MPP
MTP

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

