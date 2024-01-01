SOLD
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
SOLD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 22,000 KM
Vehicle Description
alcantara steering wheel Black with red stitching leather AMG performance exhaust with exhaust valve button Premium package 360 degree camera Technology package Multi-high beam LED headlight 12.3 instrument display Burmester Sound System Apple CarPlay
Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595
Dealer 50009
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Encore Auto Group
Email Encore Auto Group
Encore Auto Group
Call Dealer
(604) 861-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
(604) 861-8975