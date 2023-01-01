$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
29,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10401132
- Stock #: B24940A
- VIN: 2HKRW1H23LH002494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # B24940A
- Mileage 29,611 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1