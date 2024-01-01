$41,996+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Jeep Gladiator
4x4 Overland
2021 Jeep Gladiator
4x4 Overland
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$41,996
+ taxes & licensing
13,312KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6HJTFG8ML552217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UIAC52217
- Mileage 13,312 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS-SKY at 152,307 KM $11,591 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Gladiator 4x4 Overland 13,312 KM $41,996 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited CVT 34,496 KM $33,352 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$41,996
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2021 Jeep Gladiator