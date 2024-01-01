Menu
2021 Jeep Gladiator

13,312 KM

$41,996

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator

4x4 Overland

2021 Jeep Gladiator

4x4 Overland

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$41,996

+ taxes & licensing

13,312KM
Used
VIN 1C6HJTFG8ML552217

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAC52217
  • Mileage 13,312 KM

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

$41,996

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2021 Jeep Gladiator