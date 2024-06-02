2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Menu
115V Power Socket, 20 Wheels, 360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-&-Go Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, AIR-BALANCE Package, AMG DRIVE UNIT, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Night Package, AMG Performance Exhaust System, AMG Track Pace, Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System, Burmester Surround Sound System, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Dash Cam (Forward Facing), designo® Black DINAMICA Headliner, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, Driving Assistance Package, Electronic Speed Limiter Deletion, ENERGIZING Comfort, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Enhanced Stop & Go, Exclusive Package, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, KEYLESS GO® Package, Lighting Package, MBUX Interior Assist, Nappa/DINAMICA AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Omission of Dark Tinted Glass, Parking Package, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Soft Close Doors, Warmth Comfort Package, Wheels: 20 AMG Twin 5-Spoke Black Aero. Recent Arrival! 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 53 AMG® Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 4MATIC® Certified.

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

37,500KM
Used
VIN W1K2J6BB6MA090896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black w/Grey Stitching AMG Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23294329A
  • Mileage 37,500 KM

Vehicle Description

115V Power Socket, 20" Wheels, 360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-&-Go Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, AIR-BALANCE Package, AMG DRIVE UNIT, AMG Driver's Package, AMG Night Package, AMG Performance Exhaust System, AMG Track Pace, Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System, Burmester Surround Sound System, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Dash Cam (Forward Facing), designo® Black DINAMICA Headliner, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, Driving Assistance Package, Electronic Speed Limiter Deletion, ENERGIZING Comfort, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Enhanced Stop & Go, Exclusive Package, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, KEYLESS GO® Package, Lighting Package, MBUX Interior Assist, Nappa/DINAMICA AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Omission of Dark Tinted Glass, Parking Package, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Soft Close Doors, Warmth Comfort Package, Wheels: 20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Black Aero. Recent Arrival! 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 53 AMG® Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * Finance Rates from as low as 3.99% APR 24 months to 8.19% APR 60 months. Offer ends June 2, 2024 * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 169+ point inspection * Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first This vehicle is being offered to you by Mercedes-Benz Vancouver, your trusted destination for premium used cars in the heart of the city! For over 50 years, we have proudly served the Vancouver market, delivering unparalleled excellence in the automotive industry. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver. We analyze real live market data to ensure that our cars are priced competitively, reflecting the current market trends. This commitment to transparency means you get the best value for your investment. We are proud to be recognized as one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers in 2023. This prestigious award underscores our commitment to providing fair and competitive prices, ensuring that you receive exceptional value with every purchase. With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every car at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver undergoes an extensive reconditioning process, ensuring it reaches the pinnacle of performance and aesthetics. Our certified and licensed technicians meticulously inspect each vehicle, guaranteeing it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report and maintenance history when available. To make your dream car more accessible, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver offers flexible financing & leasing options tailored to your needs. Our finance experts work with you to find the best terms and rates, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient financing experience.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Suspension

Air Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

