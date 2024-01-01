$189,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
SE SWB V8
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
$189,800
+ taxes & licensing
4,980KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 4,980 KM
More inventory From Encore Auto Group
2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 21,000 KM $95,888 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz G550 4MATIC 11,327 KM $185,000 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 4Matic Sedan 56,000 KM $95,888 + tax & lic
(604) 861-XXXX(click to show)
