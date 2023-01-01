$235,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Porsche 911
Carrera 4 GTS
2022 Porsche 911
Carrera 4 GTS
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$235,000
+ taxes & licensing
8,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WP0AB2A93NS222471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 8,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
High spec 2022 porsche 4 GTS, highlight options including burnmaster sound system, front axle lift, PASM suspension, glass sunroof, 20/21 black spyder wheel
Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595
Financing and Leasing available on OAC
Dealer 50009
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
1BH
1N3
2C6
2UH
6XV
7Y1
GI
Q4Q
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Encore Auto Group
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 0 KM $235,000 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 4MATIC SUV 31,000 KM $228,000 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 4MATIC SUV 20,000 KM $235,000 + tax & lic
Email Encore Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
Call Dealer
(604) 861-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$235,000
+ taxes & licensing
Encore Auto Group
(604) 861-8975
2022 Porsche 911