High spec 2022 porsche 4 GTS, highlight options including burnmaster sound system, front axle lift, PASM suspension, glass sunroof, 20/21 black spyder wheel

Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 

Financing and Leasing available on OAC

Dealer 50009

2022 Porsche 911

8,500 KM

Details

$235,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche 911

2022 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$235,000

+ taxes & licensing

8,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0AB2A93NS222471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 8,500 KM

Vehicle Description

High spec 2022 porsche 4 GTS, highlight options including burnmaster sound system, front axle lift, PASM suspension, glass sunroof, 20/21 black spyder wheel

Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 

Financing and Leasing available on OAC

Dealer 50009 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

1BH
1N3
2C6
2UH
6XV
7Y1
GI
Q4Q

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Encore Auto Group

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

$235,000

+ taxes & licensing

Encore Auto Group

(604) 861-8975

2022 Porsche 911