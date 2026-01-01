$38,495+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
Location
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
604-736-2821
$38,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3T98082
- Mileage 39,225 KM
Vehicle Description
WHY CARTER HONDA?
Exceeding our Customers' Expectations for Over 30 Years.
Upfront Pricing, ZERO Hidden Fees and 7-Day Exchange Policy
4.6 Google Star Rating with 3200+ Customer Reviews
CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History
Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed!
Award-Winning Honda Vehicle Selection
Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates
Multilingual Consultants
Comfortable Non-Pressured Showroom
We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
CALL OR TEXT US NOW! (604) 736-2821
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604-736-2821