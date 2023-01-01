2023 Kia EV6

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10274952

10274952 Stock #: 1P38491

1P38491 VIN: KNDC4DLC8P5142432

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 1P38491

Mileage 656 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.