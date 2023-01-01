SOLD+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Encore Auto Group
(604) 861-8975
2023 Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG
Location
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10027182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 2,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Air Conditioned Seats
