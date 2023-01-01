$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
(604) 861-8975
2023 Polestar 2
Long Range Single Motor Plus
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10403949
- VIN: YSMEG3KA2PL113230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 18,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Thunder Grey over Zinc Embossed Textile with 3D Etched deco interior.
Comes standard with LED headlight, auto high beam, apple carplay, live traffic google map, heated seats,
Full charge over 400KM range. Compatible with level 2 and DC fast charge.
The 51/49 weight distribution and low center of gravity — both thanks to locating the heavy batteries low and in the middle of the floorpan — keep it planted on the road. Direct tuning and a slight rearward bias in power delivery mimic the feel of a well-balanced rear-drive performance car.
Available one pedal drive option.
No accident, no claim. NO pst on purchase
Dealer 50009
Financing available on OAC
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.