$41,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Subaru Outback
2.5L Onyx CVT
2024 Subaru Outback
2.5L Onyx CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
2,600KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S4BTDLCXR3209220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Grey, All-Weather Soft-touch material
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA09220
- Mileage 2,600 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2021 Subaru Forester Limited CVT 18,117 KM $35,989 + tax & lic
2015 MINI Cooper S 3 Door 71,847 KM $16,943 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 89,477 KM $20,194 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2024 Subaru Outback