Filter Results
New and Used Hyundai Elantra for Sale
Showing 1-50 of 909
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun and Tech - $178 B/W
$27,514
CALL
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GL 1.8L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$15,990
65,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GL 1.8L/LOW KMS/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED
Sale
$15,990
81,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats/Wheel
Sale
$26,839
12,081KM
Birchwood Chevrolet
Winnipeg, MB
Buy From Home Options
2021 Hyundai Elantra
ESSENTIAL+LANEKEEP+APPLEPLAY+RMTStart+CLEAN CARFAX
$26,999
45,000KM
Sport Motors
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED | ACC | LaneKeep | BSM | CarPlay
$25,450
72,000KM
AUTORAMA
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
$22,986
55,780KM
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
$24,674
CALL
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
$24,674
CALL
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY.
$30,995
7,860KM
MyCar.ca North Bay
North Bay, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Hyundai Elantra
N LINE | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | NAV | COLL ASSIST
$35,990
55,186KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra
HYBRID LUXURY | FWD | SUN/MOONRF | NAV | COLL AST
$41,990
50KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred Sun & Tech | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST
$36,990
7,928KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate Tech
$31,989
33,808KM
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
St. Thomas, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GL | MANUAL | AC | BLUETOOTH | POWER GROUP |
$12,791
67,142KM
Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Essential
$22,324
25KM
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GLS Certified Low Kms Gas Saver Extended Warranty
$11,995
95,600KM
Auto Republic
Orillia, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Sport, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth!
$26,495
71,239KM
Autoplanet
Brampton, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GLS|CREAMLEATHER|ECOMODE|HEATEDSEATS|+++
$12,995
69,947KM
Favorit Motors
North York, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra
GT N-Line Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav
$26,490
61,935KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Sedan GL at
$15,999
129,284KM
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
Port Moody, BC
Buy From Home Options
2015 Hyundai Elantra
Sport - Power Sun Roof - Alloy Wheels - Fog Lights - Heated Seats - No Accidents
$10,875
176,701KM
Mid Toronto Auto Sales
North York, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GT SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
166,187KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra
SPORT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!
$11,990
190,135KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GLS ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$7,990
217,090KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
141,412KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra
GT N Line Ultimate DCT
$24,999
71,600KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC
2011 Hyundai Elantra
GL, AUTOMATIQUE, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS A/C, CRUISE
$7,450
148,588KM
Auto Flash BFH
Saint-Hubert, QC
Buy From Home Options
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GT 2.0L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT MONITOR HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$15,995
182,310KM
Auto Moto of Ontario
Milton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Essential Manual
$27,888
7,588KM
Hyundai on Hunt Club
Nepean, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GL - ALLOYS! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH!
$12,499
112,687KM
Fitzgerald Motors
Kitchener, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
$26,995
97,698KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Cayuga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT BASE
$20,345
75,126KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Essential - Heated Seats
$29,999
17,865KM
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Essential - Heated Seats
$29,999
14,756KM