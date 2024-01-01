Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Ford F-350 for sale in Vernon, BC

2020 Ford F-350

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-350

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-350

Location

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

  1. 11134909
  2. 11134909
  3. 11134909
  4. 11134909
  5. 11134909
  6. 11134909
  7. 11134909
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1FT8X3BT3LED18404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
132.5 L Fuel Tank
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Front Anti-Roll

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Exterior

CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Safety

Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Watkin Motors Ford

Used 2020 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Vernon, BC
2020 Ford Explorer ST 163,172 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW for sale in Vernon, BC
2020 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW 81,708 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 for sale in Vernon, BC
2021 Ford F-150 50 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Watkin Motors Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

Call Dealer

250-545-XXXX

(click to show)

250-545-0611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-350