Snow tires

2006 Audi A6

148,000 KM

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
4.2 WITH TIPTRONIC

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUEL94F96N138015

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour blqck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 138015
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Snow tires

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
full size spare tire
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interval wipers
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Genuine wood trim

Safety

First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Subwoofer
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

