2006 Audi A6
4.2 WITH TIPTRONIC
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
148,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUEL94F96N138015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour blqck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 138015
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Snow tires
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
full size spare tire
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interval wipers
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Genuine wood trim
Safety
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Mechanical
Locking Differential
Additional Features
Subwoofer
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
