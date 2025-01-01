Menu
2008 Nissan Versa

214,060 KM

Details Features

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

12972721

2008 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
214,060KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1BC13E78L399312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 214,060 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

