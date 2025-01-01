$4,990+ taxes & licensing
2008 Nissan Versa
1.8 S
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
Used
214,060KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1BC13E78L399312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 214,060 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
