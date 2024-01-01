Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Kia Soul

0 KM

Details Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Kia Soul

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Kia Soul

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

  1. 10898058
  2. 10898058
  3. 10898058
  4. 10898058
  5. 10898058
  6. 10898058
  7. 10898058
  8. 10898058
  9. 10898058
Contact Seller

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJT2A20A7101801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

Used 2009 Nissan Rogue S 2WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2009 Nissan Rogue S 2WD 257,479 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Ext. Cab Long Box 2WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Ext. Cab Long Box 2WD 116,050 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2014 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD 232,489 KM $13,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email KV Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

Call Dealer

250-768-XXXX

(click to show)

250-768-0377

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

Contact Seller
2010 Kia Soul