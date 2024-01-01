$6,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2010 Kia Soul
2010 Kia Soul
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDJT2A20A7101801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Safety
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From KV Cars Inc.
2009 Nissan Rogue S 2WD 257,479 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Ext. Cab Long Box 2WD 116,050 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD 232,489 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email KV Cars Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Call Dealer
250-768-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2010 Kia Soul