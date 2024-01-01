Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Nissan Rogue

214,630 KM

Details Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

  1. 11228519
  2. 11228519
  3. 11228519
  4. 11228519
  5. 11228519
  6. 11228519
  7. 11228519
  8. 11228519
Contact Seller

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
214,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV7AW127509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 127509
  • Mileage 214,630 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

Leather Seat
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

Used 2006 MINI Cooper S for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2006 MINI Cooper S 115,447 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4WD 206,217 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 205,550 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email KV Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-768-XXXX

(click to show)

250-768-0377

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Rogue