2012 Kia Rondo

186,070 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Kia Rondo

4DR WGN I4 LX W/AC

2012 Kia Rondo

4DR WGN I4 LX W/AC

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,070KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAHG8A84C7399487

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,070 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Buy From Home Available

Email West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

2012 Kia Rondo