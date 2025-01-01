Menu
2013 Ford Focus

229,319 KM

Details Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford Focus

SE SEDAN

12283968

2013 Ford Focus

SE SEDAN

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

Contact Seller

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,319KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3F29DL328888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,319 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377

