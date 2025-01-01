$6,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
SE SEDAN
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
229,319KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3F29DL328888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,319 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Additional Features
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
