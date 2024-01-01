Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

121,397 KM

Details Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

  1. 11325685
  2. 11325685
  3. 11325685
  4. 11325685
  5. 11325685
  6. 11325685
  7. 11325685
  8. 11325685
  9. 11325685
  10. 11325685
  11. 11325685
  12. 11325685
  13. 11325685
  14. 11325685
  15. 11325685
  16. 11325685
  17. 11325685
  18. 11325685
Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
121,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4ER145909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 145909
  • Mileage 121,397 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Steel Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Third Row Removable Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML350 BlueTEC for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML350 BlueTEC 187,245 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 FX4 SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD 289,853 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer RalliArt for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer RalliArt 159,884 KM $11,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email KV Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-768-XXXX

(click to show)

250-768-0377

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan